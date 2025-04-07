Just 130 decanters of Bowmore ARC-54 will be available on a global basis, and the limited-edition whisky will carry a £71,000 price tag.

This is the final release in a high-profile collaboration between the Islay distillery and the luxury British sports car manufacturer.

Each handblown decanter draws inspiration from the aerodynamic exterior of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. For any petrolheads, that includes the full-length venturi tunnels, which contribute to around 1,100kg of downforce.

The single malt whisky was distilled in November 1968. Inspired by the so-called ‘golden ratio’, 61.8% of the whisky was second fill European oak sherry butt and 38.2% was aged in a third fill American oak hogshead. The two parts then united for 15 months in a single cask.

Dr Calum Fraser, chief blender at Bowmore, said: ‘A Bowmore as exquisite and complex as this 54-year-old is a testament to the skills of our distillery team, but also the very embodiment of what can be achieved simply by slowing down, standing still and letting things unfold as they are destined to.

‘This rare creation truly demonstrates just how Bowmore ages exceptionally over time, with unmatched precision and clarity. As guardians of this spirit, we strive to harness the power of the past in every drop that we create – whilst constantly reimagining Bowmore for the next generation that will experience our whiskies.’

Bowmore ARC-54 is available at selected stockists. It marks the culmination of an intriguing partnership between Bowmore and Aston Martin, which began in 2019.

They have teamed up for a series of limited-edition bottlings and marketing events, designed to boost both brands and open up new markets.

In 2023, a bottle of Bowmore ARC-52 fetched £187,500 at auction. The proceeds will go towards a dedicated fund designed to support the community of Islay.

