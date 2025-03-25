Old Rip Van Winkle sets new auction record for American whiskey

The Stitzel-Weller distillery created the Van Winkle Selection for the 2007 Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

Sotheby’s assigned this ultra-rare bottle a pre-sale estimate of $30,000 to $50,000, but it easily exceeded expectations at the auction.

The Van Winkle Selection ended up becoming the most valuable single bottle of post-prohibition American whiskey ever sold at auction.

It broke the previous record of $107,715, which was set by Van Winkle 18-year-old bourbon for Binny’s, a price that included buyer’s premium and tax.

Zev Glesta, whiskey specialist at Sotheby’s, said: ‘This sale marks a defining moment in the history of American whiskey, underscoring the legendary status of Van Winkle bottlings and the continued strength of the fine and rare whiskey market.

‘Bringing such a remarkable piece of American whiskey history to auction is a testament to the growing appreciation for the craft and heritage of American distilling.’

The limited-edition bourbon was bottled at full strength under the supervision of Julian Van Winkle III, the third-generation distiller.

He signed the glass bottle, which was designed by his son, Preston Van Winkle, and dated it 9-15-07. That signature added to the bottle’s exceptional rarity and desirability, according to Sotheby’s.

With a 62.8% abv, this bottle of Old Rip Winkle is one of the highest-proof Van Winkle releases ever produced.

Sotheby’s said that the sale demonstrates the increasing global demand for American whiskey and the unparalleled prestige of the Van Winkle name in the world of fine spirits.

Julian ‘Pappy’ Van Winkle Sr. established the business after getting into the bourbon industry back in 1893. His son, Julian Van Winkle Jr., reintroduced the Old Rip Van Winkle brand.

He died in 1981, and Julian Van Winkle III – Pappy’s grandson – took over the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. Since 2002, the Van Winkle brands have been distilled at the Buffalo Trace Distillery, via a joint venture with the Sazerac Company.

