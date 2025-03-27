Speyside producer The Glenrothes has unveiled The 51, its oldest-ever release since the distillery was founded in 1879.

A blend of two casks, aged for 51 years, the release is limited to just 100 bottles globally, priced at £37,000 ($46,500).

Unusually however, buyers will not be able to see the bottle they are purchasing. Each one is encased in a solid, sustainably sourced Jesmonite column.

This means The 51 is the first whisky in the world that can only be accessed by destroying its packaging. Buyers will have to smash the outer casing with a hammer provided, to access the bottle inside.

Once the whisky has been retrieved, the smashed fragments of the column can be sent to a local kintsugi artist.

Kintsugi – literally translated as ‘golden repair’ – is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with urushi lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver, or platinum.

This repair service, which is included in the purchase price, will create a bespoke and lasting piece of art unique to each buyer. ‘Jesmonite was chosen for the outer casing as it breaks cleanly,’ explained Wendy Espie, global NPD manager at The Glenrothes.

‘Every one will break differently, so everyone will have a unique experience,’ she added.

The whisky itself has been blended from two casks chosen by Laura Rampling, The Glenrothes Master Whisky Maker (above). One remnant cask from a previous vatting provides richness and depth, while the other single cask offers balancing lightness, with what Rampling describes as ‘extremely ethereal and perfumed’ notes.

‘The 51 is a testament to those rare moments in whisky making when patience, nature and craft align perfectly. This whisky defies expectations – elegant yet powerful, it offers a singular experience for those who truly understand and appreciate rarity,’ she said.

Showing all the hallmarks of The Glenrothes’ signature softness, The 51 is an elegant dram boasting florist shop aromas, layered over notes of tonka bean, figs and nuts, .with exotic hints of sandalwood and bergamot.

Tasting surprisingly vibrant and sprightly for a whisky of this age, the expressive palate unfurls with layers of flavour: tropical fruit, floral notes, blanched almonds, macadamia, lemon citrus and vanilla oak. Exceptionally smooth, lithe and fresh, with an impressively long finish.

Commenting on this new release, Jonny Fowle, global head of whisky at Sotheby’s, said: ‘In the last few years, the whisky market has overwhelmed collectors with ultra-premium whiskies at extremely high price points, making collectors less likely to open their bottles.

‘Collectors are looking to be incentivised to drink their whiskies, and herein lies a great new approach to this very problem. The 51 is for the true lovers of whisky; those who interact, drink, and enjoy Scotch.’

The 51 will be available at select whisky specialists such as Sotheby’s, boutique whisky shops and luxury retailers including Harrods.

