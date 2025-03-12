Bushmills releases the oldest Irish single malt to date

Bushmills has unveiled a rare bottling that’s the oldest Irish single malt ever released. Secrets of The River Bush is a 46-year-old whiskey, matured in Sherry casks. Only 300 individually numbered bottles have been produced.

Secrets of The River Bush is drawn from Bushmills’ single malt reserves, dating back to 1978. It has been matured in oloroso Sherry casks from the Antonio Páez Lobato cooperage in Jerez, Spain.

The Irish whiskey takes its name from the River Bush, which has been used as a water source by the distillery in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, since it was granted a licence to distill in 1608. The river flows over a bed of black basalt – the rock that’s synonymous with the iconic Giant’s Causeway.

‘Without the river there would be no Bushmills Irish Whiskey. The two are inextricably linked,’ said Alex Thomas, Bushmills Master Blender.

‘This sublime single malt is a beautiful celebration of Bushmills, its unique water source and the geography and geology of our local area,’ added Thomas. ‘It captures the heart and soul of our story since 1608 and should be savoured on very special occasions.’

A deep mahogany colour, Secrets of The River Bush (Alc 46.3%) is intensely aromatic with rich and harmonious notes of moist Christmas pudding fruits, plums, ripe stone fruit, black treacle and dark spices.

Darkly delicious, the complex palate unfolds with notes of plump sultanas and raisins, black cherry and baked plum, gentle toasty oak, toffee, roasted coffee beans, clove and black pepper, with a smooth, lingering finish that’s laced with mellow spice.

‘This remarkable liquid just shows you what time can do. I reflect on the team who laid it to rest in our warehouses 46 years ago,’ continued Thomas. ‘We couldn’t do what we do without those guys and their legacy is everything to this single malt. The fact I too have the privilege to leave something for the next generation is just so special.’

Each numbered bottle of Secrets of The River Bush is presented in a striking handcrafted hexagonal walnut case, decorated with topographical contours. The gold engraving at the centre of the box represents the journey of the River Bush to the Old Bushmills Distillery. They will retail globally for $12,500.

