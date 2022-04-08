DWWA judge profile: Devon Lochhead

Devon Lochhead, DGB Regional Manager for Asia, is a judge at the 2022 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Devon Lochhead

Devon Lochhead’s enthusiasm for wine began at 19, working evenings as a wine advisor for a fine dining restaurant in South Africa. After graduating from university, he pursued his passion for wine and moved to Hong Kong, immersing himself in the city’s buzzing wine culture. He joined Kedington wines, where he worked, studied and learned more about the industry.

Thereafter, he moved to Black Sheep Restaurants group and worked his way up to Head Sommelier.

Devon currently works for DGB Pty Ltd as the Regional Manager for Asia and promotes a number of esteemed wine brands across the region.

He has passed the WSET Diploma, is a Certified WSET Wine Educator and is a Master of Wine student.

Previously, Devon has been a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards and in 2022 he joins the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time.