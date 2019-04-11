DWWA judge profile: Eric Zwiebel MS

Eric Zwiebel MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Eric Zwiebel MS

Eric Zwiebel MS is Cellar Master at Summer Lodge Country House Hotel in Dorset.

Born in Alsace, Zweibel began his wine career early on by helping his parents in their restaurant, before working as Sommelier for Le Pavillon Elysée Lenôtre in Paris. F

ollowing this, Zweibel decided to move to London to broaden his knowledge of the many different wine regions and to take courses offered by the Court of Master Sommeliers. Two years later, in 2001, Zweibel achieved his MS qualification.

In 2004, he was named Best Sommelier of the UK, which he followed up with 3rd place at the Best Sommelier of Europe competitions in 2006 and 2008. Zweibel reached the finals in the Best Sommelier of the World competition in 2007 and placed 4th at the 2013 competition in Tokyo.

Eric joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.