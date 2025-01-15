DWWA judge profile: Dror Nativ MW

Dror Nativ MW is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Dror Nativ MW

As a wine buyer at Marks & Spencer, Dror is responsible for Champagne & sparkling wine, England, Bordeaux, Burgundy and South America.

Dror’s career in the world of drinks started in the hospitality industry, opening and running the first Irish pub in Tel Aviv. His love of wine developed when he worked for a fine wine importer in London, and his retail wine buying career in the UK spans SPAR, Sainsbury’s and now Marks & Spencer. Dror has a passion for the growing English wine industry.

He joined the DWWA judging team in 2024.

