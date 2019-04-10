DWWA judge profile: Silvia Garatti

Silvia Garatti is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Silvia Garatti

Silvia Garatti is originally from Lake Garda, northern Italy. She has been working as a Wine Buyer for FortyFive10, a specialised Italian wine company in London, since September 2016.

Her passion for wine began when working in a wine bar, with an extensive wine list of Italian and European wines, whilst studying for her diploma in the Hotel Catering School, Italy.

She then pursued her career in London working as a Sommelier for Angela Hartnett at the Connaught, Eric Chavaux at The Capital and as Head Sommelier at The Ledbury before joining the Burgundy wine specialist O.W. Loeb as a Trade Sales Manager and also looking after the Italian wine selection between 2008 and 2016.

