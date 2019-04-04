DWWA judge profile: Sara Bachiorri

Sara Bachiorri is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Sara Bachiorri

Born in Perugia, Italy, Sara Bachiorri didn’t initially consider a career in wine, despite her grandfather owning a vineyard and making a sweet red sparkling wine from Canaiolo. Instead she studied and worked as an accountant, moving into hospitality when she became bored of the office job.

In 2007, Bachiorri achieved her professional sommelier qualification and worked with the Italian Institute of Sommeliers before moving to London in December 2008. Soon after she joined the team at Maze, and then Maze Grill, before becoming assistant head sommelier at the Michelin-starred Glasshouse Restaurant in Kew a year later.

She was promoted to head sommelier in April 2012, and in January 2013 she was awarded the WSET Champagne Academy Scholarship for high achievement at the WSET advanced level. Bachiorri has her WSET Diploma and is currently working with Fortyfive 10, specialist italian wine importer.

Bachiorri was first a DWWA judge in 2013.