DWWA judge profile: Sara Muirhead MW

Sara Muirhead MW is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sara Muirhead MW

Sara Muirhead MW has worked in the wine trade for thirty years, during which time she have visited many of the world’s wine producing regions. She achieved her Master of Wine qualification in 2008, having written her dissertation on the (then nascent) subject of English Sparkling wines.

She started my career working on Wine magazine. Later, at Arblaster & Clarke Wine Tours, she arranged and accompanied wine tours to some of the world’s best wine estates.

Sara then moved into wine PR and marketing at Liberty Wines, where she became the marketing manager and developed a passion for Italian wines.

She has worked as a freelance consultant to wine importers since 2006. Currently her main focuses are: wine PR; wine marketing; the organisation and management of wine tastings and events; and wine judging. She has also led wine schools and wine tasting classes.

Sara joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2024.

See more judges for 2024 DWWA.