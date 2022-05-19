DWWA judge profile: Shane Jones

Shane Jones is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Shane Jones

Shane Jones is a wine and sake educator who can be found teaching accredited programmes in the UK, France and Germany.

He holds the WSET Diploma and is an enthusiastic sparkling wine specialist. He scooped the Moët & Chandon Scholarship at his Diploma graduation!

He is also a WSET Certified Wine Educator and teaches all the WSET levels up to Diploma level specialising in sparkling wines, fortified wines and Germany.

With an interest in sake coming later in his career, Shane is a Certified Sake Sommelier and Sake Educator (SSA). He is also a graduate of the Japanese Sake and Shochu Academy and holds the WSET Level 3 in Sake with Distinction.