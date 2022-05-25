DWWA judge profile: Zsuzsa Toronyi

Zsuzsa Toronyi is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Zsuzsa Toronyi

Zsuzsa Toronyi is an international wine marketing expert. After launching Coke Zero to the Hungarian market, Zsuzsa started her wine career as a wine buyer at Zwack Izabella Borkereskedes.

She is co-founder of the Central European Wine Institute, which offers WSET courses in Budapest. She worked there as the marketing director and a wine educator for nearly 8 years.

To deepen her technical wine knowledge, she completed an eonology MSC at the Corvinus University, Budapest.

Nowadays, her wine communication work focuses on promoting Central and Eastern European wines to the UK market.

Zsuzsa has extensive experience in regional and international wine competition judging. She was a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2021.