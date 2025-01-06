DWWA judge profile: Zvonko Herceg

Zvonko Herceg is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Zvonko is a wine critic, educator, certified sommelier, wine consultant. He has over 25 years of experience in managing a company for wholesale wine and spirits on-premises.



He is also a WSET educator and manager of the WSET wine school Wine Educator. As well, Zvonko is an associate for wine education and marketing at Tikves Chateaux & Domaines since 2019.

Zvonko is also the President of the Macedonian Association of Sommeliers – MASOM since 2018 and one of the founders of the Balkan Wines Association. He is not only the organizer of several major wine events, but also an active participant in many projects aimed at promoting Macedonian wines, regions and wine tourism.



Zvonko has been a judge for wines and spirits at several international wine competitions, and the chief editor of the wine portal Terroir.mk and correspondent for several wine media.

See Zvonko’s website here.

