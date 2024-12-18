DWWA judge profile: Tone Veseth Furuholmen MW

Tone Veseth Furuholmen MW is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Tone Veseth Furuholmen MW

Tone Veseth Furuholmen works as a Senior Product Manager for the Norwegian Wine Monopoly specializing in wines from Italy, Portugal, Spain, Libanon and Greece.

She became a Master of Wine in 2024 and holds a Master of Management degree from BI Business school and a Bachelor’s Degree in interpreting and translation from Italy.

Prior to working for the Norwegian Wine Monopoly she worked as a trade analyst for the Italian Trade Commission and also spent several years working for different wine importing companies within Anora where her final position was Managing Director for Symposium Wines.

Combined with her full-time position at the Monopoly Tone teaches Sommelier Education and WSET Diploma in Oslo. Tone’s expertise covers different parts of the wine industry such as product development, branding, marketing, PR, distribution, education, sensory research and in-depth knowledge regarding the purchasing systems of the Scandinavian Monopolies.

Tone is also an expert on mousiness in wine, which was the theme of her final MW Research Paper.

Follow Tone on Instagram.

