DWWA judge profile: Tim Marson MW

Tim Marson MW is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

With a degree in Classics from Oxford University (where he was a member of the OU Blind Wine Tasting team), Tim entered the wine industry in 1997.

After four years in various roles with Oddbins leading to fine wine branch manager, he then moved into the independent specialist retail sector, working for some of the leading small wine merchants in London, initially as a store manager and later as a buyer. Following a brief stint in trade sales, Tim became a buyer at London-based importer and distributor Bibendum Wine Ltd. He is currently the director of category management at Wine.com.

In 2009 he became a Master of Wine – one of (currently) only 424 in the world. Tim relocated from his native England to Napa, California in 2011, and since 2016 he has worked at Wine.com, the USA’s leading national online wine retailer, where he is a director of category management, responsible for an unparalleled assortment of over 7,000 wines from France and Italy.

Based in San Francisco, Tim is in regular demand as a wine judge and has participated at many local and international wine competitions.

