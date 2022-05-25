DWWA judge profile: Wieteke Teppema

Wieteke Teppema is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Wieteke Teppema

Wieteke Teppema is originally from Holland and has spent 10 years working as a sommelier in some of London’s best loved Michelin stared restaurants, including Trinity, The Square and The Ledbury.

In 2012, she left the floor to work for wine merchant Roberson Wine. Following this, she spent several years at Burgundy and German specialist Howard Ripley and then Spanish specialist Carte Blanche Wines.

She is now Commercial Director and Wine Buyer for Drop Wine Shops and App.

Wieteke joined the Decanter Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2021.