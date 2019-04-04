DWWA judge profile: Serdar Balkaya

Serdar Balkaya is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Serdar Balkaya

Serdar Balkaya is the Head Sommelier at the Royal Automobile Cub, and he was former Head Sommelier of Heston Blumenthal’s London restaurant Dinner at the Mandarin Oriental.

Prior to this role, he worked as Head Sommelier for Hakkasan Group’s HKK, which he joined in 2004, and was also part of opening teams for the group’s restaurants both abroad and in the UK.

Balkaya studied tourism and hotel management in London, went on to pass his WSET exams and the Court of Master Sommeliers’ advance course. He is currently studying for the Master Sommelier qualification.