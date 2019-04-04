DWWA judge profile: Sebastian Braun

Sebastian Braun is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Sebastian Braun

Stockholm native, Sebastian Braun has held a variety of positions at Systembolaget, the Swedish retail monopoly, since 1998. Starting in roles including salesman, product information and customer relations, Braun became a wine buyer in 2005 and achieved his WSET Diploma the following year.

Sebastian changed his employment in January 2018 and joined the importer Oenoforos as their Wine Director.

He also founded his own import company, ACE Wines, focusing mainly on fine wines.

Braun has previously judged at The Veritas Awards in South Africa, Concours Mondial Bruxelles and Air New Zealand Wine Awards.