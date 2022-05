Sanya Abhay is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sanya Abhay

Paris-born Sanya Abhay is a Master Sommelier candidate working for Cru Wine as a buyer.

Previously, he was a wine specialist at 67 Pall Mall Media.

Having passed the WSET Diploma in 2017, he is now enrolled on the IMW Master of Wine programme. He is also a Certified WSET Educator and Internal Assessor.

Sanya was first a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2021.