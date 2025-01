William Lowe MW is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

William Lowe MW

With over a quarter of a century in the trade, William Lowe MW is both a master distiller and master of wine.

Currently writing a PhD at the University of Cambridge on the “Chemistry of Quality in Wines and Spirits” he is an expert in the creation, perception and communication of quality in drinks.

