Alastair Pyatt is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Alastair Pyatt

Alastair Pyatt has been in the wine trade for 15 years, starting at Majestic, before heading down under to spend a year making wine in South Australia’s Clare Valley.

His first role as a buyer was with Jascots in 2013, followed by France buyer for Bibendum and Matthew Clark in 2015. He returned to Jascots as Head of Buying in 2018.

Alastair Pyatt joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge in 2021.