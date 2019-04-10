DWWA judge profile: Caroline Hermann MW

Caroline Hermann MW is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Caroline Hermann MW

Caroline Hermann MW is a highly respected wine lecturer, having taught wine industry professionals since 2010 at the Capital Wine School in Washington DC. She has worked in many aspects of the industry, including wineries and retail sales, as well as wine law and regulations

She has studied viticulture, winemaking, and tasting analysis at the University of Bordeaux and Plumpton College, and is a recipient of the AXA Millesimes Scholarship.

Caroline holds a Diploma from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, and is DC’s 2nd Master of Wine.