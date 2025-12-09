DWWA judge profile: Beth Pearce MW

Beth Pearce MW is a judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Beth Pearce MW

Beth is an experienced wine buyer and Master of Wine, and is currently the Head of Buying at Flint Wines.

Beth grew up on the coast in Hampshire, between Portsmouth and Southampton. She has a history and politics degree from Sussex University. She joined Majestic in 2010, working up from store to the head office as Buyer (Bordeaux, US, Australia, NZ, Rhone, Southern France). Beth then joined Lay & Wheeler where she worked for three years, most recently as Buying Director. After passing the WSET Diploma, Beth was awarded the Derouet Jameson scholarship to start the MW, which she passed on the first attempt in 2020. Today, Beth lives by the beach in Southsea in Portsmouth with her family.

Follow Beth on Instagram and see more about her work here.

See more judges for the 2026 DWWA.