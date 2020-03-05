DWWA judge profile: Beverly Tabbron MW

Beverly Tabbron MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Beverly Tabbron MW

Beverly Tabbron MW graduated from Kings College London in 1979 with a BA joint honours degree in German and Latin. Since passing her MW in 1996, Beverly has been responsible for purchasing at Hallgarten Druitt, and with particular emphasis on their French portfolio since 2014.

She is also responsible for training and education within the company, leading a team of two trainers.

Beverly Tabbron MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2012.