DWWA judge profile: Charlie Foley

Charlie Foley is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Charlie Foley

Charlie is an Auctioneer and Specialist for Christie’s. He hosts auctions around the world, for Christie’s, wine festivals, charities and TV shows. He has hosted the Cape Fine and Rare Auction in Stellenbosch and has a specialism in the wines of South Africa. His work at Christie’s focuses on cellars of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Barolo, Spanish rarities and USA wines.

Charlie judges at wine competitions around the world and has worked for vineyards and restaurants, prior to taking up the gavel and jazzy suits.

Read his interview with Decanter:

Charlies joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2023.

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA.