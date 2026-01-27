DWWA judge profile: Anna Lee Lijima

Anna Lee Lijima is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Anna Lee Lijima

Anna Lee C. Iijima is a New York and Tokyo based journalist. She writes a monthly wine column for The Chicago Tribune and contributes regularly to Decanter, Bon Appétit, Resy and The Full Pour, among other publications. She was previously a contributing editor and critic for Germany, the Rhône Valley, Burgundy, and New York at Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Anna holds the WSET Level 4 Diploma and studied as a Stage 2 student with the Institute of Masters of Wine. A specialist in sake and shochu, she holds both Certified and Advanced Sake Professional qualifications and frequently writes on Japanese beverages and food culture. Anna joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

Follow Anna on Instagram and see his website here.

