DWWA judge profile: Andrea Pritzker MW

Andrea Pritzker MW is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Andrea Pritzker MW

Andrea Pritzker MW is the founder of Wine inTuition, a wine education and corporate events business in Sydney, Australia.

A certified WSET educator, she also works as an independent wine consultant, wine judge, writer and public speaker. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, she obtained a Diploma in Wine Commerce in Bordeaux, France, before moving to Australia in 2003.

Andrea’s diverse career in the wine trade has spanned wholesale, retail, fine wine auction, digital marketing and buying for Qantas Wine. She became a Master of Wine in 2015.

Andrea is Australia’s Burgundy Wine Ambassador and has also recently become an Ambassador for the VDP in Australia. She previously co-coordinated the MW Education programme in Australasia and is now a member of the governing Council for the Institute of Masters of Wine.

Andrea recently joined the Vintage Journal as a regular contributor. In November 2022, she was awarded the prize for Dux, or top scholar, at the prestigious Len Evans Tutorial.

