DWWA judge profile: Benjamin Llewelyn

Benjamin Llewelyn is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Benjamin Llewelyn

Benjamin Llewelyn has worked in the wine trade since 1997, beginning at Oddbins, and then at Italian specialist Enotria.

In 2007, he moved his family to France to experience the life of a winemaker while studying for his MW, and in 2008 he set up the wholesale wine agency and importer Carte Blanche Wines, which leans toward those producers who choose to make wine as naturally as possible and works with independent wine merchants and restaurants across the UK. He specialises in European wines, particularly France and Spain.

Benjamin Llewelyn was first a judge at the DWWA in 2011.