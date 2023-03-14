DWWA judge profile: Beans Boughton MW

Beans Boughton MW is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Beans Boughton MW is an experienced wine buyer, consultant, and category manager with over 15 years in the wine trade.

Based in Oxford, Beans is a new addition to the well-established team at Alliance Wines. He has broad experience in buying from all key wine-producing regions and consulting on routes to market and range optimization.

In his most recent role as Fine Wine Category Manager for MMI, the largest fine wine distributor in the Middle East, he was responsible for daily assessment of the world’s most sought-after and tightly allocated wines. He also coached sommeliers and sales teams and advised private clients on investment strategy.

Beans became a Master of Wine in 2020. His research paper, which examined the impact of winery principals’ market visits on brand performance in Dubai, earned him this prestigious qualification.

Beans joins for the first time as a judge for the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2023.

See more judges for 2023 DWWA.