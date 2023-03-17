DWWA judge profile: Amanda Wassmer-Bulgin

Amanda Wassmer-Bulgin is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Amanda Wassmer-Bulgin is a British Sommelier based in Switzerland.

Wine director at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz Quellenhof, she is heading the wine program at over four Michelin starred restaurants including the three-star restaurant Memories and one-star restaurant Verve by Sven.

Amanda has spent over 15 years working in the best restaurants in Switzerland. She was awarded Best Sommelier Switzerland in 2022 and 2017 and listed among the top 25 most important wine personalities in Switzerland by Vinum Magazine in 2022.

Amanda has also gained experience from time spent at Decanter Magazine and Zuccardi Winery in the Uco Valley. As well as holding the WSET Diploma and Weinakademiker, she is also a Certified Sommelier in the Court of Master Sommeliers. Amanda is actively involved in the sommelier education process and is an educator for Swiss hospitality organisations.

Amanda joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2023.

