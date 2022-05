Christine Allen is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Christine Allen

Christine Allen joined the wine trade in 2007, working across buying, marketing and brand management for various importers in the UK.

She is currently Marketing Director for Maisons Marques et Domaines. She has a focus on wines from Spain, the Rhone, Champagne, Portugal and runs their Burgundy En Primeur campaign.

2022 is her first year as a Decanter World Wine Awards judge.