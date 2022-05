Alexandra Mawson is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Alexandra Mawson

Alexandra Mawson is celebrating her 16th year in the wine industry where she has worked for independents and grocers in the UK and Australia.

Since 2015, she has primarily been buying Australian and New Zealand wines for Waitrose.

In 2009, she achieved the WSET Diploma.

Alexandra was first a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2021.