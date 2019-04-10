DWWA Judge Profile: Aldo Graziani

Aldo Graziani is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Aldo Graziani is the Sommelier, Owner & Manager of Aldo’s Vinoteca Restoran, the Casa Cruz Restaurante Bar and the Bebop Jazz Club. Formerly, Graziani wrote regularly for Cuisine & Vins magazine, collaborated in the first edition of the Australian Spectator Wine Guide and, in 2008, published the book The Best 100 Wines of Argentina.

He also had his own radio show, Marcha y Sale, for four years, and appeared on the television show El Corte Perfecto. Graziani has taught for the Instituto Argentino de Gastronomia (IAG) and the Centro Argentino de Vinos y Espirituosas (CAVE), and is a past vice president of the Argentinian Association of Sommeliers.

In 2011, Aldo was chosen as Sommelier of the Decade by Bar and Drinks magazine. He now runs Aldo’s TV: an online television show all about Argentinian wines. He writes an annual wine guide, Argentina Wine Report, in which he chooses the best wines from Argentina after tasting more than 700 samples.

In addition to managing his restaurants, Graziani is a member of Sommelier for Consumers (S4C) and assists with the organisation of the annual Wines of Argentina competition.

Aldo first judged at the DWWA in 2014.

