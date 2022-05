Amaya Cervera is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Amaya Cervera

Amaya Cervera is a freelance wine writer and journalist based in Madrid. She is the founder and editor of the bilingual (English-Spanish) website, Spanish Wine Lover, and writes mainly about Spanish wine.

She is also a contributor for other international and Spanish publications.

Amaya joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.