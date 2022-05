Christopher Martin is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Christopher Martin

Christopher Martin is head of educator training at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

He has over 16 years of teaching experience and has taught wine and spirit WSET courses all over the world.

Chris is currently a stage 2 MW student.

He judges at wine competitions in Korea, Japan and the UK. He joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.