DWWA judge profile: Andrea Briccarello

Andrea Briccarello is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Andrea Briccarello

Andrea Briccarello is the UK Brand Ambassador for Bisol. He was previously the Galvin’s restaurants wine buyer and before that group sommelier and wine buyer for Corrigan’s Mayfair, Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, and Lindsay House, and has also worked at Michelin-starred Umu.

In 2009 he was named Sommelier of the Year by Taste of London, and he was the winner of the Wines of Roussillon Dessert Trophy in 2010.

Andrea was first a DWWA judge in 2010.

