DWWA judge profile: Anne Jones

Anne Jones is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Anne is an experienced wine professional with her own consultancy specialising in sustainability, but also covering brand, marketing and commercial strategy.

Having joined the wine and spirits buying team at Waitrose in 2008 she has extensive tasting experience within retail and also as a judge and independent consultant. With a particular focus on the UK wine scene with clients including WineGB and a selection of English wine producers, and she also works for the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation.

Anne joined the DWWA judging panel in 2024.

