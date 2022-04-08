{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer N2UwMWIwZTYxYzcwNWRjMmJlZTE1NjE3ZjM2NmY2ZDZjN2E1NTQ3ZjZjODNmOTY0YmI2N2E0ZGY1ZTMxYzQzYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
DWWA judge profile: Cat Lomax
Decanter Staff
Cat Lomax is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Cat Lomax has held buying and senior trading roles across key wine retailers in the UK market; Laithwaites, Waitrose, Majestic and most recently Marks & Spencer.
Cat won the Derouet Jameson Award for outstanding academic achievement in her WSET Diploma.