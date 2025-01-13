DWWA judge profile: Alberto Ruffoni

Alberto Ruffoni is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Alberto Ruffoni

Alberto Ruffoni is a Madrid-based wine consultant with a background in Anthropology, Advertising and Luxury Goods.

He was a wine taster at Guía Peñín for over five years, reviewing more than 12,000 wines annually. Since then he has also worked with wineries, retailers and restaurants like L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, where he was Wine Director in its inaugural restaurant in Spain.

In 2023 he became the first Spanish Wine Master, sponsored by Ramon Bilbao, and was the co-champion of the Premio Vila Viniteca de Cata por Parejas in 2022, the two most prestigious wine tasting competitions in Spain.

Today he is a WSET Diploma candidate, actively organizing wine events while collaborating with different distributors and Spanish publications. Alberto joined the DWWA judging panels in 2024.

Follow Alberto on Instagram.

See more judges for the 2025 DWWA.