DWWA judge profile: Benjamin Hasko MS, MW

Benjamin Hasko MS, MW

Benjamin is a passionate wine professional with 15+ years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region, having lived in Singapore for the past five years. In 2016, Benjamin completed the Master Sommelier examination in London, becoming the 236th Master Sommelier. He received the inaugural Dom Ruinart Cup for completing the examination on his first attempt. In 2024, he completed the Master of Wine program, becoming the fifth person to achieve both titles.

Benjamin is the beverage director for a leading restaurant group, overseeing a team of sommeliers and curating wine lists for award-winning venues. Benjamin imports wines into Australia and Singapore, working with small producers focused on sustainability from Northern Italy, Germany, and Central Europe. Benjamin also supports wine education as a presenter and examiner.

His passion for wine extends beyond work, leading him on global travels to discover emerging countries, regions and producers.

