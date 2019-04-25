DWWA judge profile: Andres Ituarte

Andres Ituarte is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Andres Ituarte

Born and raised in British Columbia, Canada, Head Sommelier Andres Ituarte has been working in the food and beverage industry since he was 19. Originally starting out in the kitchen, he soon realized that wine was his true vocation. After googling ‘sommelier’, and finding out that there was a job where you could get paid to drink wine, he immediately signed up to wine classes through the International Sommelier Guild.

Since then, Andres has worked in almost every facet of the wine world. In 2009, he became a certified sommelier and just 1 year later he moved to London to “make it on the big stage”. Andres worked as Head Sommelier at Coq d’Argent in the City of London and is now Group Head Sommelier for Tamarind collection.