{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ODc1ZDMzYTg0NzIxZGE5MGY0ODJmOTU2ODM1NGI0MTMyODM0ZGIxYTEzMjhkYmE3MjQyYmM0MTUwMzA0NmVmMg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
DWWA Judge profile: Audrey Annoh-Antwi
Audrey Annoh-Antwi is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Audrey Annoh-Antwi
Audrey Annoh-Antwi is a sommelier, event host and occasional writer specialising in pairing wine with West African food.
She first judged at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2021.