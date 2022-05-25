DWWA judge profile: Adam Porter MW

Adam Porter MW is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Adam Porter MW

Adam Porter MW has 15 years’ experience in the wine industry, gained in a variety of buying, marketing and retail roles. Based in the UK, he is currently working as an independent consultant, wine educator and wine judge.

His areas of expertise include commercial strategy and decision making, range planning and supply chain optimisation and sustainability.

He was previously Purchasing Director at Jascots, an award-winning importer and wholesaler specialised in supplying the quality independent on-trade in and around London.

He has also spent time in retail at Sainsbury’s Supermarkets and Majestic Wine.

In 2021 Adam received the Institute of Master of Wine Chair’s Award for the top performance in the business of wine examination paper and the Noval Award, for the best research paper by a new Master of Wine – “Can premium wines be marketed in single serve cans in the UK retail market?”.

He joined the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.