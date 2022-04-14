DWWA judge profile: Alessandro Marchesan

Alessandro Marchesan is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



Alessandro Marchesan

Alessandro Marchesan started his career in the hospitality business as a bartender and waiter in his hometown of Venice, working in various local restaurants including the Cipriani Hotel. He moved to London in 1999, worked at Kensington Place restaurant in Notting Hill for four years, and won the Dan Pontifex Award in 2003, which sponsored a six-week course in Australia.

On his return to London later that year, Marchesan moved to Zuma to work as a sommelier, before being awarded the title of UK Sommelier of the Year by Harpers and Queen. He now holds the position of group sommelier and wine buyer for Zuma, Roka international and Oblix, and is responsible for the wine operations at restaurants in London, Asia, the US and the Middle East.

In September 2016 he took the role of Sales and Marketing Director for Zonin 1821 UK. Here he began his current role of Corporate Export Director in 2017.

Since 2004, he has co-owned Mas la Mola, a boutique winery in Priorat.

Marchesan was first a DWWA judge in 2005.

