DWWA judge profile: Bertrand Lutaud MS

Bertrand Lutaud MS is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Bertrand Lutaud became a Master Sommelier in 2024 and holds dual Australian and French nationality. He is currently wine director for the OE Group in Hong Kong, overseeing all venues across Asia, while being based in Europe.

Previously, he served as head sommelier at Hôtel de Ville in Crissier, working under Philippe Rochat at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant. He also held the position of Sommelier at La Pyramide in Vienne, a two-Michelin-starred institution.

His career began in Australia, where he developed his sommelier expertise in Sydney at Banc Restaurant and Seven Restaurant.

He joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

