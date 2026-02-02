DWWA judge profile: Chris Howard

Chris Howard is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Chris Howard

Chris Howard is an award-winning wine writer, educator and judge based in Paris. He holds a doctorate in anthropology and worked as both an academic and economist at the OECD before returning to wine – a path that began in his native Sonoma County.

His writing appears in World of Fine Wine, Decanter, and JancisRobinson.com. He served as an editorial advisor for the Oxford Companion to Wine 5th edition, and is international editor for The Tasting Panel and The Somm Journal. He has a special interest in oceanic wines, old vines, heritage varietals, and the intersections between wine and art.

An international wine judge, Chris is joining Decanter World Wine Awards judging panels for the first time in 2026.

Follow Howard on Instagram and Medium.

