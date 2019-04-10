DWWA judge profile: John Hoskins MW

John Hoskins MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



John Hoskins MW

John Hoskins MW was born into a family of hoteliers but had no intention of joining his relations, instead studying English literature. However, wine drew him into the family business, and in 1994 he became the first person in the restaurant industry to become a Master of Wine.

In the same year, he formed his own business, buying the hotel-restaurant The Old Bridge, in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, which now includes an on site wine shop, Old Bridge Wine. He is also in charge of the Master of Wine exam.

John was first a DWWA judge in 2008.