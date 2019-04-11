DWWA judge profile: Jonas Tofterup MW

Jonas Tofterup MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jonas Tofterup MW

Jonas Tofterup MW has strong technical and practical wine knowledge thanks to his M.Sc. in Viticulture and Enology as well as working with more than 20 wineries across 3 continents over his career.

Since 2015, he has worked for Viña Valdivieso Chile as Export Manager Europe and Brand Ambassador. Here his role includes managing the portfolio across selected European markets, developing new markets, training client’s staff and implementing incentive programmes.

Jonas is a founder of the Iberian Wine Academy in Spain where he runs WSET courses. He also acts as a Consultant, evaluating vineyards, wineries and wines for companies wanting to acquire estates.

Jonas became a Master of Wine in Spring 2019. He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.