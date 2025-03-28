{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzA4ZWRjMTMyNTMyZjhmNjI3NzI1MzhiNTYwYzdhODJjM2JhOGEyMDU3ZjBhOGUyYzI4YjA2NmY4MWFiYTEzMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
Brunello di Montalcino 2020: Vintage report and 20 top picks
Burgundy 2023 Vintage Report
Chablis 2023 vintage
Rhône 2023
Napa 2021 Vintage Report
Bordeaux 2021 in bottle
France newsletter: Sign up today
Delve into the fascinating world of French wine. Receive the latest news, most captivating stories, detailed vintage reports and regional profiles from all six corners of l’Hexagone straight to your inbox.
Popular France wine articles
Chablis 2023: Vintage report and best of the new wines
Charles Curtis MW
December 9, 2024
Tom Hewson: My top 10 Champagnes of 2024
Tom Hewson
December 31, 2024
Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2020: Best-value wines
Matt Walls
December 24, 2024
Loire Valley 2023 vintage report: White wines and the best new releases
Beverley Blanning MW
November 1, 2024
Terrasses du Larzac: The untamed freshness of the high Languedoc
Natalie Earl
October 20, 2024
Wine lover’s guide to Alsace
Panos Kakaviatos
January 3, 2025