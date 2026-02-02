{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YmY0MGM0ZDBkNmJkMWQ4MTBiZDcxNGZiMDViMDE2NmRhMTUxYmY3ZmM4ZDAyNGE1YmUxODhmMGYwOTUzMzE4NA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA judge profile: June Rodil MS

Shivani Tomar Shivani Tomar

June Rodil MS is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

June Rodil MS

June Rodil MS is ceo and partner of Houston-based Goodnight Hospitality, whose MICHELIN-recognised portfolio includes March Restaurant (one Michelin star), Rosie Cannonball (Bib Gourmand), The Marigold Club (MICHELIN Recommended), and Montrose Cheese & Wine.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Texas, she has played a pivotal role in shaping more than 20 hospitality concepts throughout her career, working closely with James Beard Award winners and Food & Wine Best New Chefs.

June joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

Follow June on Instagram.

See more judges for the 2026 DWWA.

Latest Wine News