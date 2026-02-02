DWWA judge profile: June Rodil MS

June Rodil MS is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

June Rodil MS is ceo and partner of Houston-based Goodnight Hospitality, whose MICHELIN-recognised portfolio includes March Restaurant (one Michelin star), Rosie Cannonball (Bib Gourmand), The Marigold Club (MICHELIN Recommended), and Montrose Cheese & Wine.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Texas, she has played a pivotal role in shaping more than 20 hospitality concepts throughout her career, working closely with James Beard Award winners and Food & Wine Best New Chefs.

June joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

